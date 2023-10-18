Tesla reports lower third-quarter margin

Adds details throughout

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Tesla's TSLA.O third-quarter gross margin shrank from a year earlier as the electric automaker slashed prices to boost demand in the face of higher interest rates.

Tesla on Wednesday stuck to its annual sales target of 1.8 million vehicles. Some analysts said Tesla may need to cut prices further to achieve its annual delivery target in the face of rising competition and a broader slowdown in electric vehicle demand.

The company has since January resorted to steep price cuts and discounts, including reductions of more than 6% across models in the third quarter, to propel sales at a time when overall demand is under pressure.

While those efforts drove up sales in the first half of the year, planned factory retooling to prepare for production of new models throttled Tesla's deliveries between July and September.

Investors and analysts expect more price cuts as the automaker aims to deliver a record 476,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter to meet its annual target.

The company reported a gross margin of 17.9% for the quarter ended September, compared with 25.1% a year earlier, when it had not yet begun the price cuts. In the second quarter, Tesla posted a gross margin of 18.2%.

Wall Street had on average expected Tesla to post a margin of 18.02%, according to 21 analysts polled by Visible Alpha. According to LSEG data, an average of 17 analysts polled expected gross margin of 18.25%.

Revenue in the third quarter rose 9% to $23.35 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $24.1 billion. That marked the slowest pace of growth in more than three years.

The company's shares were down about 2% in extended trading. They have nearly doubled this year through Wednesday close.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru and Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco, editing by Sriraj Kaluvilla and Deepa Babington)

