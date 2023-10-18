News & Insights

Tesla reports lower third-quarter margin

Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

October 18, 2023 — 04:02 pm EDT

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Tesla's TSLA.O third-quarter gross margin shrank from a year earlier as the electric automaker slashed prices to boost demand in the face of rising interest rates.

The company reported a gross margin of 17.9% for the quarter ended September, compared with 25.1% a year earlier, when it had not yet begun the price cuts. In the second quarter, Tesla posted gross margin of 18.2%.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru)

