Tesla reports lower third-quarter margin

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Tesla's TSLA.O third-quarter gross margin shrank from a year earlier as the electric automaker slashed prices to boost demand in the face of rising interest rates.

The company reported a gross margin of 17.9% for the quarter ended September, compared with 25.1% a year earlier, when it had not yet begun the price cuts. In the second quarter, Tesla posted gross margin of 18.2%.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru)

