Tesla reports fall in third-quarter deliveries, misses estimates

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

October 02, 2023 — 09:03 am EDT

Written by Aditya Soni and Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O missed market estimates for third-quarter deliveries on Monday as the automaker was forced to curb production due to planned factory shutdowns.

The electric-vehicle maker handed over 435,059 vehicles in the three months to Sept. 30, down 6.7% from the preceding quarter.

Wall Street on average had expected Tesla to deliver 454,100 vehicles, according to 19 analysts polled by Visible Alpha.

(Reporting by Aditya Soni and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Aditya.Soni@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6749 1130))

Reuters
