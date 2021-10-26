Tesla rents a runaway $1 trillion valuation

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Tesla boss Elon Musk is prone to exaggeration. Some of his company’s investors are on the same page: hence a runaway stock price valuing the electric-car maker at well above 100 times estimated earnings, more than triple the S&P 500 index’s ratio. Yet a 13% surge on Monday that pushed Tesla’s market capitalization over $1 trillion adds to some justifiable underpinnings.

The surge followed news that car-rental outfit Hertz https://newsroom.hertz.com/2021-10-25-Hertz-Invests-in-Largest-Electric-Vehicle-Rental-Fleet-and-Partners-with-Seven-Time-Super-Bowl-Champion-Tom-Brady-to-Headline-New-Campaign would order 100,000 Teslas by the end of 2022. Those sales are worth at least $4.4 billion, by a Reuters tally, around 6% of the revenue analysts polled by Refinitiv expect Musk’s business to pull in during 2021.

The move into EVs is also a big statement from Mark Fields, the former Ford Motor chief executive who just took the wheel https://newsroom.hertz.com/2021-10-05-Hertz-Names-Mark-Fields-as-Interim-CEO on an interim basis at Hertz, shortly after it emerged from bankruptcy. The most eye-catching effect, though, is to make Tesla's sky-high valuation a little less far-fetched. (By Richard Beales)

