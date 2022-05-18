Tesla removed from S&P 500 ESG index on autopilot, discrimination concerns

BOSTON, May 18 (Reuters) - S&P Dow Jones Indices has removed electric carmaker Tesla Inc TSLA.O from its widely-followed S&P 500 ESG Index, .SPXESUP citing issues including racial discrimination claims against the company and its handling of a government investigation after crashes linked to its autopilot vehicles.

The changes, effective May 2, were described in May 17 blog post sent by a spokesman for the index provider on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber)

((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.