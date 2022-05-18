US Markets
Tesla removed from S&P 500 ESG index on autopilot, discrimination concerns

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

S&P Dow Jones Indices has removed electric carmaker Tesla Inc from its widely-followed S&P 500 ESG Index, citing issues including racial discrimination claims against the company and its handling of a government investigation after crashes linked to its autopilot vehicles.

The changes, effective May 2, were described in May 17 blog post sent by a spokesman for the index provider on Wednesday.

