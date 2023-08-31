News & Insights

Tesla releases refreshed Model 3 with longer driving range in China - website

August 31, 2023 — 09:55 pm EDT

Written by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh for Reuters

SHANGHAI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Tesla has released what it called a refreshed version of its Model 3 vehicle in China with a starting price of 259,900 yuan ($35,807.78), the company's website showed on Friday.

The starting price of the new Model 3 is 12% higher than that for the rear-wheel drive version of the Model 3, according to a Reuters calculation. Tesla said it expected to start delivery of the refreshed Model 3 in the fourth quarter.

Tesla also touted a longer driving range for the refreshed Model 3, its best-selling electric sedan launched six year ago, with a standard version estimated to run 606 km (377 miles) per charge and a long-range one that can run 713 km, the website showed.

Reuters first reported last November that Tesla was developing a revamped version of the Model 3 in a project codenamed "Highland", aiming to cut production costs and boost the appeal of the model and planned to start mass production in September 2023.

($1 = 7.2582 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

