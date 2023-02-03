US Markets
TSLA

Tesla registrations make up 2.4% of German new car market in January - KBA

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

February 03, 2023 — 06:13 am EST

Written by Victoria Waldersee and Miranda Murray for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The number of new Tesla vehicles TSLA.O registered in Germany rose in January by 912.2% from last year's figures to 4,241, federal motor authority KBA reported on Friday, with Tesla cars making up 2.4% of all new registrations.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Miranda Murray; editing by Matthias Williams)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.