Tesla registrations make up 2.4% of German new car market in January - KBA

BERLIN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The number of new Tesla vehicles TSLA.O registered in Germany rose in January by 912.2% from last year's figures to 4,241, federal motor authority KBA reported on Friday, with Tesla cars making up 2.4% of all new registrations.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Miranda Murray; editing by Matthias Williams)

