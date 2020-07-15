US Markets
TSLA

Tesla registrations in California nearly halve in second quarter - data

Contributors
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Neha Malara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Tesla Inc's vehicle registrations nearly halved in the U.S. state of California during the second quarter, according to data from Cross-Sell, a marketing research firm that collates title and registration data.

July 15 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc's TSLA.O vehicle registrations nearly halved in the U.S. state of California during the second quarter, according to data from Cross-Sell, a marketing research firm that collates title and registration data.

Most parts of the United States were under government-imposed stay-at-home orders between April and June to combat the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, which impacted production and caused a plunge in auto sales.

Tesla's only U.S. vehicle factory in California was shut for some six weeks of the quarter.

The report released on Wednesday showed registrations in California, a bellwether market for the electric-car maker, plummeted almost 48% from a year earlier to 9,774 vehicles in the three months ended June 2020.

Model 3 registrations in the state, which accounted for more than half of the total registrations, fell 63.6% to 5,951 vehicles.

Total vehicle registrations in the 23 states from where the data was collected fell nearly 49% to 18,702 vehicles.

The automaker had earlier this month outpaced analysts' estimates for vehicle deliveries in the second quarter, defying a trend of plummeting sales in the auto industry as COVID-19-related lockdown orders kept people at home.

Registration figures might not accurately reflect the number of vehicle deliveries during the quarter as registrations in the United States typically take about 30 days from the time of sale.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Neha Malara; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((neha.malara@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular