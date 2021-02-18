US Markets
Tesla reduces price of base variant of Model 3 and Model Y

Arghyadeep Dutta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

Tesla reduced the price of its base models of Model 3 and Model Y cars, according to the company's website.

Tesla lowered the prices of its Model 3 Standard Range Plus to $36,990 and Model Y Standard Range Plus to $39,990.

