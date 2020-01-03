Tesla Records Q4 Production Of About 105K Vehicles, Deliveries Surge

(RTTNews) - Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) recorded an increase in fourth quarter production to 104,891 vehicles that includes 17,933 vehicles of Model S/X and 86,958 vehicles of Model 3. The total deliveries for the quarter were 112,000 vehicles.

The premium electric car maker said deliveries of Model S/X recorded a surge to 19,450, while the handing over of Model 3 vehicles increased to 92,550 for the quarter. Tesla expects variation of up to 0.5 percent or more in the final figures of deliveries.

For the full year, total deliveries were up 50 percent from the prior year to 367,500 vehicles and that's claimed to be in line with its guidance.

In the third quarter, the automaker recorded total production of 96,155, while deliveries were 97,000 vehicles.

Announcing the production figures, Tesla said it will continue to focus on expanding production in both the US as well as newly launched facility in Shanghai. Within a short period of 12 months, it has produced around 1,000 customer salable cars and have begun deliveries. The production run-rate capability of the Shanghai plant is higher than 3,000 units per week, excluding local battery pack production that started last month.

