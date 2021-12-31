US Markets
TSLA

Tesla recalls some model 3 and model S vehicles in China

Contributors
Sophie Yu Reuters
Tony Munroe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China's market regulator said on Friday that Tesla Inc will recall 19,697 imported model S vehicles, 35,836 imported model 3s, and 144,208 China-made model 3 vehicles in China.

BEIJING, Dec 31 (Reuters) - China's market regulator said on Friday that Tesla Inc TSLA.O will recall 19,697 imported model S vehicles, 35,836 imported model 3s, and 144,208 China-made model 3 vehicles in China.

Tesla is recalling these electric cars produced during certain period of time due to possible security risks, according to a post on the website of State Admistration for Market Regulation published on Friday.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu, Tony Munroe, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Sophie.Yu@thomsonreuters.com; 861056692136;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular