Tesla recalls over 475,000 electric vehicles

Akash Sriram Reuters
Hyunjoo Jin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Tesla Inc is recalling over 475,000 Model 3 and Model S electric cars, the U.S. safety regulator said.

For Model 3 sedans, rearview cameras mounted on these units might malfunction, increasing the risk of a crash, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru and Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

