Tesla recalls over 475,000 electric vehicles

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O is recalling over 475,000 Model 3 and Model S electric cars, the U.S. safety regulator said.

For Model 3 sedans, rearview cameras mounted on these units might malfunction, increasing the risk of a crash, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.

