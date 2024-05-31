Tesla Recalls More Than 125,000 EVs For Faulty Seat Belt Warning

(RTTNews) - EV giant Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is recalling more than 125,000 cars in the U.S. because of a software issue that prevents the seat belt warning system from activating, increasing the risk of injury in a crash.

Tesla has recalled certain 2012-2024 Model S, 2015-2024 Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles.

According to the NHTSA, a seat belt warning system that fails to alert occupants of an unbelted seat belt can increase the risk of injury during a crash.

In the event of an unbelted driver, the seat belt warning light and audible chime may not activate as intended. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 208, "Occupant Crash Protection."

Tesla will release an over-the-air (OTA) software update. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on July 27, 2024.

Tesla is not aware of any collisions, fatalities, or injuries related to the defect, though the company has identified 104 potentially related warranty claims, according to the filing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.