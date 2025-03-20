Tesla Recalls Majority Of Cybertrucks Over Panel Detachment Risk

(RTTNews) - Tesla has issued a recall for over 46,000 Cybertrucks in the U.S. due to a defect that could cause an exterior panel to detach while driving, posing a potential safety hazard.

Announced Thursday, the recall applies to vehicles manufactured between November 2023 and February 27, 2024, marking the eighth recall for the model this year.

While Tesla does not disclose individual sales figures for the Cybertruck, industry analysts estimate that this recall affects most units currently on the road. The issue involves a stainless-steel trim panel that may loosen or detach, increasing the risk of accidents. Tesla has acknowledged 151 warranty claims potentially linked to the defect but has reported no related crashes or injuries.

The recall presents another setback for Tesla, which has struggled with declining stock value down nearly 50 percent this year—amid growing competition, an aging vehicle lineup, and controversy surrounding CEO Elon Musk's involvement in federal budget reductions under the Trump administration.

Cybertruck sales had already begun to slow following multiple production delays and represent only a small portion of Tesla's 1.79 million vehicle deliveries in 2024. The recall has intensified scrutiny over Tesla's manufacturing quality, an issue the company has largely sidestepped in previous years.

Although Tesla led all automakers in U.S. recalls last year impacting over 5.1 million vehicles most were resolved through over-the-air software updates. However, the Cybertruck's panel issue requires a physical repair.

Tesla plans to implement the updated trim design in production starting Friday and retrofit any undelivered vehicles before shipment.

