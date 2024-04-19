Tesla Recalls Cybertrucks Over Faulty Accelerator Pedals

(RTTNews) - Tesla (TSLA) is recalling 3,878 Cybertruck vehicles after an accelerator pedal hazard was depicted in a TikTok video last week by Jose Martinez.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or NHTSA, the recall was initiated because "when high force is applied to the pad on the accelerator pedal, the pad may dislodge, which may cause the pedal to become trapped in the interior trim above the pedal."

The safety regulator warned that the defect can cause "the vehicle to accelerate unintentionally, increasing the risk of a crash."

NHTSA added that the recall would affect all Model Year 2024 Cybertruck vehicles manufactured from November 13, 2023, to April 4, 2024.

The EV manufacturer revealed that it initially came to know about the defect on March 31, 2024. Later, an assessment of vehicles was conducted, based on which the recall decision was taken on April 12.

Tesla found that the defect occurred due to "an unapproved change introduced lubricant to aid in the component assembly of the pad onto the accelerator pedal. Residual lubricant reduced the retention of the pad to the pedal."

The safety regulator noted that the Tesla workers' improper use of soap in the component assembly of the pad onto the accelerator pedal prompted the defect.

The company assured that its service department would replace or repair the accelerator pedal assembly, free of charge for owners of Cybertrucks, launched in November 2023.

