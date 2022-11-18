US Markets
Tesla recalls about 30,000 Model X cars over airbag issue

November 18, 2022 — 05:46 am EST

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O has recalled nearly 30,000 Model X cars over an issue that may cause the front passenger air bag to deploy incorrectly.

The issue would be remedied over an over-the-air update, the company said.

