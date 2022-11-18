Tesla recalls about 30,000 Model X cars over airbag issue

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O has recalled nearly 30,000 Model X cars over an issue that may cause the front passenger air bag to deploy incorrectly.

The issue would be remedied over an over-the-air update, the company said.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/hoodieonveshti;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.