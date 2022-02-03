Tesla Recalls 817,000 Vehicles Over Seat Belt Chime Malfunction

(RTTNews) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday that luxury electric car maker Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is recalling 817,143 vehicles over a seat belt reminder alert that can fail to activate.

According to a statement, "the audible chime may not activate when the vehicle starts and the driver has not buckled their seat belt. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 208, 'Occupant Crash Protection.'"

Federal motor vehicle safety laws require the chimes to sound when vehicles are started, and the sound stops when front belts are buckled. According to the NHTSA, the driver may be unaware that their seat belt is not fastened, increasing the risk of injury during a crash.

Tesla is recalling certain 2021-2022 Model S and Model X, 2017-2022 Model 3, and 2020-2022 Model Y vehicles.

Tesla will perform an over-the-air (OTA) software update, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 1, 2022. Tesla said that it is not aware of any crashes or injuries due to the problem.

