Tesla recalls 40,000 U.S. vehicles over potential loss of power steering assist

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O is recalling just over 40,000 2017-2021 Model S and Model X vehicles that may experience a loss of power steering assist when driving on rough roads or after hitting a pothole.

The Texas-based electric vehicle manufacturer has released an over-the-air software update to recalibrate the system after it began rolling out an update on Oct. 11 to better detect

unexpected steering assist torque.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.