Tesla Recalls 40,000 Model S And X Vehicles Over Potential Loss Of Power Steering Assist

(RTTNews) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is voluntarily recalling over 40,000 2017-2021 Model S and Model X vehicles as they could experience a loss of power steering assist.

According to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall requires a software update that will be made available to customers over the air.

According to the statement, a firmware release changed calibration values for the electronic power assist steering (EPAS) system. In rare cases on certain 2017-2021 Model S and Model X vehicles, the updated calibration values may result in reduced or lost power steering assist due to forces from external road dynamics (i.e., pot holes or bumps) being inadvertently classified as unexpected steering assist torque.

"Reduced or lost power steering assist does not affect steering control, but could require greater steering effort from the driver, particularly at low speeds," the statement says.

An estimated 1% of recalled vehicles have the defect, according to the release.

Tesla said that that as of November 1, 97% of the recalled vehicles have installed a new update that addresses the issue, and no further action is necessary from those owners.

As of November 1, 2022, Tesla identified 314 vehicle alerts for this condition among U.S. vehicles that are related to or may be related to this condition. Tesla is not aware of any injuries or deaths related to this condition.

