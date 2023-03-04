US Markets
TSLA

Tesla recalls 3,470 Model Y vehicles over loose bolts

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

March 04, 2023 — 09:16 am EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O said it is recalling 3,470 2022 through 2023 Model Y vehicles in the United States because bolts securing the second-row seatback frames may not have been securely tightened, according to a filing made public Saturday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said a loose seat frame bolt may reduce seat belt system performance, increasing injury risks during a crash.

Tesla told NHTSA it has identified five warranty claims since December that may be related to these conditions. Tesla said it was not aware of any injuries or deaths that may be related to the recall issue.

Tesla will inspect bolts securing second-row driver-side and passenger-side seat back frames to the lower seat frames and if needed tighten them to specifications.

In December, a Tesla supplier implemented improved process controls along with improved training and supervision to ensure bolts are torqued to specifications, the automaker said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Mark Heinrich and Chizu Nomiyama)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.