Tesla recalls 24,000 U.S. vehicles over seat belt issue

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O is recalling just over 24,000 U.S. 2017-2022 Model 3 vehicles over a seat belt issue.

The Austin-based electric vehicle company said the second-row left seat belt buckle and second-row center seat belt anchor may have been incorrectly reassembled during vehicle service.

It told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration it had reports of 105 service repairs, including warranty claims, for U.S. vehicles that were or might be related to the recall issue.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by John Stonestreet)

