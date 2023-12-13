Tesla Recalls 2 Mln Cars To Fix Autopilot Safety Issues

(RTTNews) - Tesla Inc. is recalling more than 2 million vehicles in the United States to fix safety issues in its Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system.

The recall, by the luxury car maker founded and headed by billionaire Elon Musk, involves four different Tesla models made between 2012 and 2023.

The recall reportedly includes almost all Tesla vehicles sold in the U.S. since the Autopilot feature was launched in 2015.

The action follows a two-year probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or NHTSA into crashes involving Tesla vehicles with driver-assistance technology.

In its investigation, the U.S. regulator found that Autopilot's driver monitoring system was partly defective. The vehicles require modification of the driver assistance feature.

Tesla said it would install new safeguards to prevent the misuse of its Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system. This will adequately ensure that drivers pay attention when using the driver assistance system.

Tesla plans to deploy an over-the-air software update that will incorporate additional controls and alerts to those already existing on affected vehicles to further encourage the driver to adhere to their continuous driving responsibility whenever Autosteer is engaged.

The agency had opened the probe into Tesla Autopilot in August 2021, after more than a dozen crashes involving Tesla vehicles.

NHTSA now said it is keeping its defect investigation open, and monitoring remedies provided.

