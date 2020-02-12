Tesla recalls 15,000 Model X SUVs for power steering issue in North America

US Markets

Tesla Inc is recalling 15,000 Model X SUVs because of a potential issue that can lead to a loss of power steering assist that could make steering harder and increase the risk of a crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Transport Canada said aluminum bolts that attach the electric power steering gear assist motor to the gear housing may corrode and break causing a reduction or complete loss of power steering assist in some 2016 model year vehicles.

NHTSA said there are no known crashes or injuries associated with the issue. The recall covers 14,193 U.S. vehicles and 843 in Canada. Tesla will arrange for the replacement of the mounting bolts and will also replace the steering gear if needed, Transport Canada said.

