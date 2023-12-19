Tesla Recall 'Far From Sufficient:' Senator Blumenthal Urges NHTSA To 'Put Its Legal Muscle Where Its Mouth Is'

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn) is urging an investigation into EV giant Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) following his criticism of the recent recall of over 2 million Tesla vehicles, which he deems “far from sufficient.”

What Happened: Earlier on Wednesday, Tesla issued a recall for over 2 million vehicles equipped with all versions of Autosteer, citing insufficient controls to prevent misuse and offering a fix through a free software update. This recall stemmed from a 2021 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) investigation involving 11 incidents with stationary first-responder vehicles and Tesla cars using Autosteer.

Blumenthal contends that the recall falls short, emphasizing that “NHTSA must meet the breadth of Tesla Autopilot safety flaws—virtually every Tesla on American roads is now under recall—with real action & enforcement.” He points out instances where Teslas use features on roads where they are not intended to be used, posing risks to everyone.

Many use features on roads where they weren't designed to work reliably. This danger puts everyone at risk.

— Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) December 16, 2023

“Musk mocking them is hardly cause for comfort or complacency. NHTSA must put its legal muscle where its mouth is,” the senator urged, referring to the time when Musk referred to the NHTSA as ‘fun police’ in a post dated February 2022. “The record of Tesla crashes, fatalities & injuries should be bone-chilling to regulators.”

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal: Elon Musk has mocked this Federal agency (NHTSA). He's called them the "fun police", which is no cause for comfort or complacency. NHTSA has to put its legal muscle where its mouth is. pic.twitter.com/b1Nn7xg2Pt

— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) December 19, 2023

Why It Matters: This development follows an escalating conflict between Musk and American regulators. Last week, Musk criticized the FCC’s decision to deny Starlink $885.5 million in rural broadband subsidies, deeming it “extremely unethical and politically partisan.”

In September, Musk aligned with a Wall Street Journal opinion piece accusing the Biden administration of unfairly targeting him with multiple regulatory investigations.

Despite Connecticut’s ban on direct car sales by automakers, Tesla opened its first sales and delivery center in the state earlier this month, leveraging the sovereign tribal land of the Mohegan tribe to circumvent local laws. Similar bans on direct sales exist in states like Louisiana and Texas.

