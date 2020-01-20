Tesla rebuffs U.S. safety recall petition, says no unintended acceleration in vehicles

Tesla Inc on Monday said there was no unintended acceleration in its vehicles, as it responded to a petition to a U.S. safety regulator to investigate and recall around 500,000 of the company's electric cars over the alleged defect.
