News & Insights

Markets
TSLA

Tesla Re-launches RWD Model Y Variant In US At Cheaper Price

October 03, 2023 — 10:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Tesla has re-launched the rear-wheel drive variant of Model Y in the U.S. at a bargain. This new model was introduced on Tesla's website overnight by replacing the all-wheel drive of Model Y that was discontinued last month.

The EV maker had stopped selling the rear-wheel drive variant of Model Y in the U.S. in 2021, though it continued to sell it in China and Europe.

The new variant is touted as the cheapest Model Y ever at a base price of $43,990 in the U.S. and is also $3,750 lower that the all-wheel drive Model Y it replaced. After deducting the $7,500 Federal EV Tax Credit, the price comes down further to $36,490.

The rear-wheel drive variant has a 260 mile estimated range, a maximum speed of 135 mph, and moves from 0-60 mph in 6.6 seconds.

According to reports, the lower price for the new variant is attributed to the use of Tesla's cheaper Lithium-Iron-Phosphate (LFP) battery. Though LFP batteries are cheaper, it is more durable than the more commonly used Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt (NMC) cells.

However, LFP batteries have lower energy density and therefore less range. The range for the RWD Model Y variant of 260 miles is less than the 279 mile range for the AWD Model Y variant that was discontinued.

The re-introduction of the rear-wheel drive variant of Model Y in the U.S. comes close on the heels of Tesla's announcement of third-quarter delivery figures that missed analysts' estimates.

The company delivered 435,059 vehicles in the third quarter, well below estimates of 455,000 vehicle deliveries. The FactSet estimates were slashed just a few weeks ago from 473,000.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.