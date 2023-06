June 13 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O increased the U.S. price of its Model Y electric vehicle on Tuesday, according to its website.

The company raised the price by $250 to $47,740 for this variant.

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Gokul.Pisharody@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.