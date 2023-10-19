Tesla raises US price of Model X Plaid all-wheel drive by 5.6%

Adds background in paragraphs 2-4

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O has increased the price of its Model X Plaid all-wheel drive to $94,990 from $89,990 in the United States, the electric vehicle maker's website showed on Thursday.

This comes a day after CEO Elon Musk said Tesla had managed to maintain demand with a series of price cuts but added he was concerned that rising interest rates would make cars unaffordable.

Higher financing costs meant the price of the popular Model Y SUV was "almost unchanged" for consumers despite price cuts, Musk said.

Earlier this month, Tesla cut prices for its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the U.S.

