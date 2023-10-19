News & Insights

US Markets
TSLA

Tesla raises US price of Model X Plaid all-wheel drive by 5.6%

Credit: REUTERS/MATTHEW CHILDS

October 19, 2023 — 11:07 pm EDT

Written by Chandni Shah for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraphs 2-4

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O has increased the price of its Model X Plaid all-wheel drive to $94,990 from $89,990 in the United States, the electric vehicle maker's website showed on Thursday.

This comes a day after CEO Elon Musk said Tesla had managed to maintain demand with a series of price cuts but added he was concerned that rising interest rates would make cars unaffordable.

Higher financing costs meant the price of the popular Model Y SUV was "almost unchanged" for consumers despite price cuts, Musk said.

Earlier this month, Tesla cut prices for its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the U.S.

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami and Savio D'Souza)

((Chandni.shah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.