Tesla raises prices of some China-made vehicles

BEIJING, March 15 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O raised the prices of its high-end China-made model 3 and model Y vehicles on Tuesday, the firm said on its website, the second time in five days that the U.S. electric vehicle maker has done so.

Tesla declined to comment on the hikes.

