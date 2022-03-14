US Markets
TSLA

Tesla raises prices of some China-made vehicles

Contributors
Sophie Yu Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

Tesla Inc raised the prices of its high-end China-made model 3 and model Y vehicles on Tuesday, the firm said on its website, the second time in five days that the U.S. electric vehicle maker has done so.

BEIJING, March 15 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O raised the prices of its high-end China-made model 3 and model Y vehicles on Tuesday, the firm said on its website, the second time in five days that the U.S. electric vehicle maker has done so.

Tesla declined to comment on the hikes.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu, Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Sophie.Yu@thomsonreuters.com; 861056692136;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular