Tesla raises prices for all vehicles except Model 3 in US

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

May 11, 2023 — 11:00 pm EDT

Written by Shivani Tanna for Reuters ->

May 11 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O raised the U.S. prices for its Model S, X, and Y electric vehicles on Thursday, according to its website.

The company raised the prices for all variants of its Model S and X vehicles by $1,000, while prices of all Model Y variants were increased by $250, its website showed.

There were no changes to the prices of its Model 3 vehicle.

Last month, Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had said the company would prioritize sales growth ahead of margins and look to profit later on its rollout of self-driving software for a larger fleet of vehicles.

