Tesla raises price of variants of Model Y, Model 3, Model S

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MICHELE TANTUSSI

March 11 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc has increased price of its Model Y Long Range and Model S Plaid plus by $10,000, the electric-car maker's website showed.

The price of its Model 3 Standard Range Plus has been increased to $37,490 from $36,990 earlier and Model 3 Long Range AWD was raised to $46,490 from $45,990, according to the website.

The price of its Model 3 Standard Range Plus has been increased to $37,490 from $36,990 earlier and Model 3 Long Range AWD was raised to $46,490 from $45,990, according to the website.

Tesla, however, kept the price of its Performance Model Y at the same range, the website showed.

