Tesla raises China-made Model 3 prices after EV subsidies cut

BEIJING, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O raised prices for two China-made model 3 variants after authorities cut subsidies in the world's biggest auto market.

China cut subsidies on electric vehicles, effective April 23, but will have a three-month transition period.

The starting price for the Shanghai-made Standard Range Model 3 sedans is 303,550 yuan after receiving subsidies, up from 299,050 yuan, while Long Range Model 3 cars, which Tesla plans to roll out from June this year, are now priced at 344,050 yuan versus 339,050 yuan earlier, a Tesla China company website shows.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.