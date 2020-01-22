US Markets

Tesla races past $100 bln in market valuation

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCOIS LENOIR

Tesla Inc on Wednesday crossed $100 billion in market valuation for the first time, further extending its lead over Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co.

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O on Wednesday crossed $100 billion in market valuation for the first time, further extending its lead over Ford Motor Co F.N and General Motors Co GM.N.

The electric-car maker has seen its stock more than double in the last three months, fueled by a rare quarterly profit in October, news of production ramp-up in its China factory and better-than-expected annual car deliveries.

Shares of the company were up 3.7% at $567.5 in early trading.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0341;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular