Tesla quarterly revenue beats estimates

July 22 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O on Wednesday beat analysts' estimates for second-quarter revenue, helped by better-than-expected vehicle deliveries despite disruptions caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Revenue fell to $6.04 billion from $6.35 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of $5.37 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

