US Markets
TSLA

Tesla quarterly revenue beats estimates

Contributors
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Tina Bellon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

Tesla Inc on Wednesday beat analysts' estimates for second-quarter revenue, helped by better-than-expected vehicle deliveries despite disruptions caused by the coronavirus crisis.

July 22 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O on Wednesday beat analysts' estimates for second-quarter revenue, helped by better-than-expected vehicle deliveries despite disruptions caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Revenue fell to $6.04 billion from $6.35 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of $5.37 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Tina Bellon in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular