US Markets
TSLA

Tesla quarterly revenue beats estimates

Contributors
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Tina Bellon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

Tesla Inc on Wednesday beat analysts' estimates for first-quarter revenue, as the electric carmaker reported a solid number of deliveries during the period despite disruptions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

April 29 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O on Wednesday beat analysts' estimates for first-quarter revenue, as the electric carmaker reported a solid number of deliveries during the period despite disruptions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Revenue rose to $5.99 billion from $4.54 billion during the same quarter last year. Analysts had expected revenue of $5.90 billion for the latest quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Tina Bellon in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular