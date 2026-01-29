Tesla Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Tesla TSLA reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings per share of 50 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents but decreased from the year-ago figure of 73 cents. Total revenues of $24.9 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $25.14 billion and declined 3% year over year.

Tesla’s fourth-quarter production totaled 434,358 units (422,652 Model 3/Y and 11,706 other models), which declined 5% year over year and missed our estimate of 462,212 units. The company delivered 418,227 vehicles, which declined 16% year over year and fell short of our estimate of 448,384 units. The Model 3/Y registered deliveries of 406,585 vehicles, which declined 14% year over year and missed our expectation of 430,871 units.

Total automotive revenues of $17.7 billion declined 11% year over year and missed our estimate of $19.3 billion. The reported figure also included $542 million (from the sale of regulatory credits for electric vehicles), which declined 21.7% year over year. Automotive sales, excluding revenues from leasing and regulatory credits, totaled $16.8 billion, which declined 10.2% and missed our projection of $18.5 billion on lower-than-expected deliveries. Automotive gross profit (excluding automotive leasing and regulatory credits) was $2.9 billion. Automotive gross margin was 17.2%, up from 12.8% reported in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Tesla’s operating margin declined 50 basis points year over year to 5.7% in the quarter under review, but topped our estimate of 5.3%.

Energy Generation and Storage revenues amounted to $3.84 billion, which rose 25% year over year and beat our estimate of $3.4 billion. Notably, energy storage deployments totaled 14.2 GWh. Services and Other revenues amounted to $3.4 billion, up 18% year over year. The figure matched our estimate. Tesla ended fourth-quarter 2025 with 77,682 Supercharger connectors.

Financials

Tesla had cash/cash equivalents/investments of $44.1 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025, compared with $36.6 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024. Long-term debt and finance leases, net of the current portion, totaled $6.74 billion, up from $5.75 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $3.81 billion in fourth-quarter 2025, down from $4.81 billion in the year-ago period. Capital expenditure totaled $2.39 billion. Tesla generated free cash flow of $1.42 billion during the reported quarter compared with $2.03 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

