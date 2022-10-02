Markets
Tesla Q3 Vehicle Production, Deliveries Up

(RTTNews) - Luxury electric car maker Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) said on Sunday that it produced 365,923 vehicles for the third quarter, up from 237,823 vehicles in the prior year.

The production of Model S/X and Model 3/Y was at 19,935 units and 345,988 units respectively, versus 8,941 units and 228,882 units last year.

For the quarter, Tesla delivered 343,830 vehicle units, higher than the prior year's 241,300 vehicles.

The deliveries of its Model S/X and Model 3/Y stood at 18,672 units and 325,158 units respectively, compared to 9,275 units and 232,025 units a year ago.

