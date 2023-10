(RTTNews) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) said Monday it produced more than 430,000 vehicles and delivered more than 435,000 vehicles in the third quarter. This is a sequential decline in volumes caused by planned downtimes for factory upgrades.

The company said its 2023 volume target of around 1.8 million vehicles remains unchanged.

