Tesla Q3 Earnings Miss Expectations, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Tesla TSLA reported third-quarter 2025 earnings per share of 50 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents and decreased from the year-ago figure of 72 cents. Total revenues of $28.1 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $26.4 and rose 12% year over year.

Tesla’s third-quarter production totaled 447,450 units (435,826 Model 3/Y and 11,634 other models), which declined 5% year over year and missed our estimate of 451,948 units. The company delivered 497,099 vehicles, which rose 7% year over year and topped our estimate of 435,370 units. The Model 3/Y registered deliveries of 481,166 vehicles, which rose 9% year over year and topped our expectations of 416,456 units.



Total automotive revenues of $21.2 billion were up 6% year over year and topped our estimate of $18.86 billion. The reported figure also included $417 million from the sale of regulatory credits for electric vehicles, which decreased 43.6% year over year. Automotive sales, excluding revenues from leasing and regulatory credits, totaled $20.4 billion, which surpassed our projection of $18 billion on higher-than-expected deliveries. Automotive gross profit (excluding automotive leasing and regulatory credits) came in at $3 billion. Automotive gross margin came in at 14.7%, down from 16.4% reported in third-quarter 2024.



Tesla’s operating margin declined 501 basis points year over year to 5.8% in the quarter under discussion, but topped our estimate of 4.9%.



Energy Generation and Storage revenues came in at $3.4 billion in the third quarter of 2025, which rose 44% year over year and beat our estimate of $2.9 billion. Notably, energy storage deployments came in at 12.5 GWh. Services and Other revenues were $3.5 billion, up 25% year over year. The metric also topped our estimate of $3.35 billion. Tesla ended third-quarter 2025 with 73,817 Supercharger connectors.

Financials

Tesla had cash/cash equivalents/investments of $41.6 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025, compared with $36.6 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024. Long-term debt and finance leases, net of the current portion, totaled $5.78 billion, up from $5.75 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $6.24 billion in third-quarter 2025, down from $6.26 billion in the year-ago period. Capital expenditure totaled $2.25 billion in the quarter under review. Tesla generated free cash flow of $4 billion during the reported quarter compared with $2.7 billion generated in the third quarter of 2024.

