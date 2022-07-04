Markets
Tesla Q2 Vehicle Production, Deliveries Rise

(RTTNews) - Automotive major Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) said on Monday that its car production and deliveries for the second quarter, despite persisting supply chain challenges and plant closures beyond its control.

For the second quarter, the company produced 258,580 vehicles, higher than 206,421 cars last year.

The production of Model S/X and Model 3/Y was at 16,411 units and 242,169 units, versus 2,340 units and 204,081 units of last fiscal.

For the three-month period, Tesla delivered 254,695 vehicle units, higher than 201,250 units, on year-on-year basis.

The deliveries of its Model S/X and Model 3/Y stood at 16,162 units and 238,533 units respectively, compared with 1,890 units and 199,360 units of last year.

