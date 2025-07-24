Tesla Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Tesla TSLA reported second-quarter 2025 earnings per share of 40 cents, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents but decreased from the year-ago figure of 52 cents. Total revenues of $22.5 billion surpassed the consensus mark of $22.4 billion but declined 12% year over year.

Tesla’s second-quarter production totaled 410,244 units (396,835 Model 3/Y and 13,409 other models), which declined 0.1% year over year and missed our estimate of 453,081 units. The company delivered 384,122 vehicles, which fell 13.5% year over year and lagged our estimate of 420,079 units. The Model 3/Y registered deliveries of 373,728 vehicles, which declined 11.5% year over year and fell short of our expectations of 400,574 units.



Total automotive revenues of $16.7 billion were down 16% year over year and lagged our estimate of $18.3 billion. The reported figure also included $439 million from the sale of regulatory credits for electric vehicles, which decreased 50.7% year over year. Automotive sales, excluding revenues from leasing and regulatory credits, totaled $15.8 billion, which missed our projection of $17.4 billion on lower-than-expected deliveries. Automotive gross profit (excluding automotive leasing and regulatory credits) came in at $2.2 billion. Automotive gross margin came in at 14.1%, up from 13.9% reported in second-quarter 2024.



Tesla’s operating margin declined 219 basis points year over year to 4.1% in the quarter under discussion and lagged our estimate of 4.7%.



Energy Generation and Storage revenues came in at $2.8 billion in second-quarter 2025, falling 7% year over year but lagging our estimate of $3 billion. Notably, energy storage deployments came in at 9.6 GWh. Services and Other revenues were $3 billion, up 17% year over year. However, the metric fell short of our estimate of $3.1 billion. Tesla ended second-quarter 2025 with 70,228 Supercharger connectors.

Tesla had cash/cash equivalents/investments of $36.8 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared with $36.5 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024. Long-term debt and finance leases, net of the current portion, totaled $5.2 billion, down from $5.8 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $2.5 billion in second-quarter 2025, down from $3.6 billion in the year-ago period. Capital expenditure totaled $2.4 billion in the quarter under review. Tesla generated free cash flow of $146 million during the reported quarter compared with $1.3 billion generated in the second quarter of 2024.

