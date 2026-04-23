Tesla Q1 Earnings Beat on Vehicle Demand Rebound & Services Growth

Tesla TSLA delivered first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 41 cents per share, which increased 52% year over year and came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents by 13.04%.



Quarterly revenues rose 15.8% from the year-ago quarter to $22.39 billion and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.92 billion by 2.12%, supported by higher vehicle deliveries and stronger Services and Other activity.

Tesla, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Tesla, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Tesla, Inc. Quote

TSLA Revenue Mix Tilts Toward Services and Software

Automotive remained the largest contributor, with total automotive revenues of $16.23 billion. Within that, automotive sales were $15.47 billion, while regulatory credit revenues were $380 million, and automotive leasing contributed $381 million.



Energy Generation and Storage revenues declined to $2.4 billion from $2.7 billion in the first quarter of 2025, while storage deployed was 8.8 GWh.



The quarter’s growth profile was increasingly shaped by strong performance from the services division. Services and other revenues climbed to $3.75 billion from $2.64 billion in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting broader activity across paid Supercharging, service operations, used vehicles, insurance and the early scaling of Robotaxi-related offerings. The higher automotive ancillary sales, primarily driven by an increase in Full Self-Driving (Supervised) sales and subscriptions, also acted as a meaningful tailwind for the revenue mix.

Tesla Deliveries Improve as Inventory Days Rise

Tesla produced 408,386 vehicles in the first quarter of 2026, including 394,611 Model 3/Y units and 13,775 other models. Deliveries totaled 358,023 vehicles, led by 341,893 Model 3/Y deliveries and 16,130 from other models.



Inventory dynamics were less favorable. Global vehicle inventory ended the quarter at 27 days of supply, up from 22 days in the year-ago period. Tesla’s operating lease accounting exposure also moved sharply lower, with 3,430 deliveries subject to operating lease accounting versus 13,721 a year ago. On the installed base and infrastructure front, the company reported 1.28 million active paid FSD subscriptions and ended the quarter with 8,463 Supercharger stations and 79,918 Supercharger connectors, underscoring continued expansion of the charging network alongside growing software penetration.

TSLA Profitability Benefits From Credits and Cost Tailwinds

Profitability improved on a GAAP basis. Total gross profit was $4.72 billion, translating into a total GAAP gross margin of 21.1%. Income from operations was $941 million, and the operating margin was 4.2%.



The year-over-year rise in operating income was driven by several factors, including higher vehicle deliveries, higher vehicle average selling price excluding foreign exchange impacts, lower average cost per vehicle driven by lower material costs and growth in Services and Other gross profit. The company added that automotive margin, excluding credits, improved sequentially, helped by about $230 million in warranty true-downs and some tariff relief, while sustained high interest rates continued to pressure costs through financing-related subvention.

Tesla Cash Flow Sets Up a Capex-Heavy 2026 Road Map

Tesla generated $3.94 billion of net cash from operating activities in the quarter. Capital expenditures were $2.49 billion, up from $1.49 billion in the same period last year, resulting in free cash flow of $1.44 billion.



Liquidity remained a key support for the company’s expanded investment agenda. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments ended the quarter at $44.74 billion, while debt and finance leases net of the current portion were $7.78 billion. Tesla’s quarter-over-quarter cash and investments increase was aided by free cash flow and financing inflows, partly offset by a $2 billion SpaceX equity investment. Tesla is entering a multi-year capital investment phase spanning factories and AI infrastructure, and it expects combined 2025–2026 capital spending to exceed $25 billion, even as the company targets capital-efficient execution.

TSLA Outlook Centers on Robotaxi, FSD Approvals and New Ramps

Tesla’s near-term operating narrative continues to lean into autonomy and platform expansion. In the quarter, the company reported regulatory approval for FSD (Supervised) in the Netherlands in April and launched unsupervised Robotaxi rides in Dallas and Houston in April, alongside the expansion of its unsupervised operating area in Austin. The safety validation remains a gating factor for broader Robotaxi rollout, while scaling challenges can be driven by “stuck” edge cases and routing behaviors rather than direct safety incidents.



Product and capacity priorities also remain geared toward 2026 volume ramps. Tesla’s Cybercab, Tesla Semi and Megapack 3 are on schedule for volume production starting in 2026, with first-generation Optimus production lines being installed in anticipation of volume production. The company continued ramp activity across battery and materials, AI training compute expansion and preparations to broaden supporting infrastructure across service and charging as it pursues higher utilization of existing factory capacity.



TSLA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Key Releases From Auto Space

Autoliv, Inc. ALV reported first-quarter 2026 results on April 17. It posted adjusted earnings of $2.05 per share, which declined 4.7% year over year but came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77 by 15.8%. Net sales were $2.75 billion, up 6.8% from the year-ago quarter and above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63 billion by 4.52%.



Autoliv ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $342 million, compared with $322 million a year earlier. Long-term debt was $1.7 billion, compared with $1.56 billion a year ago. Shareholder returns continued through dividends. Autoliv paid a cash dividend of 87 cents per share in the quarter, with dividends paid totaling $65 million.



Genuine Parts Company GPC reported its first-quarter 2026 results on April 21. It posted adjusted earnings of $1.77 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.81 by 1.94%. The bottom line improved 1.1% from the year-ago quarter’s adjusted earnings of $1.75 per share. The company posted revenues of $6.27 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.17 billion by 1.5% and increased 6.8% year over year. The performance was driven by solid sales growth across business segments and a 20-basis-point improvement in gross margin to 37.3%.



GPC’s total liquidity was $1.3 billion as of March 31, 2026, including $500 million in cash and $838 million of revolver capacity. During the quarter, GPC invested $98 million in capex and $14 million in acquisitions, while returning $142 million to shareholders via dividends. For 2026, the company targets $450-$500 million in capex and $300-$350 million in M&A, with approximately 7.5 million shares remaining under its repurchase authorization.

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