Tesla Q1 Deliveries Increase

(RTTNews) - Tesla Inc. delivered about 88,400 vehicles in the first-quarter of 2020, compared to 63,000 vehicles last year.

The deliveries include 76,200 Model 3 sedans and Model Y cross-over SUVs; and 12,200 Model S and X vehicles.

Luxury carmaker said it produced almost 103,000 vehicles in the quarter, compared to 77,100 vehicles in the prior year.

The company said that Model Y production started in January and deliveries began in March, significantly ahead of schedule. In addition, its Shanghai factory continued to achieve record levels of production, despite significant setbacks.

