Tesla put buyer realizes 73% same-day gains

Notable profits for the buyer who lifted the $5.95 offer for 1,112 Tesla (TSLA) 11/1 weekly 270 puts yesterday at 10:29ET when underlying shares were trading at $271.95. Shares closed at $262.51, and the puts at $10.31 for a mark-to-market profit of 73%, or $485K, on the $662K outlay.

