Tesla put buyer realizes 150% same-day gains

Notable profits for the buyer who lifted the $5.50 offer for 1,213 Tesla (TSLA) 11/29 weekly 350 puts yesterday at 09:46ET when underlying shares were trading at $357.11. Shares closed at $338.59, and the puts at $13.78 for a mark-to-market profit of 150%, or $1004K, on the $667K outlay.

