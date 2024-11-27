News & Insights

Tesla put buyer realizes 10% same-day gains

November 27, 2024

Notable profits for the buyer who lifted the $16.84 offer for 1,211 Tesla (TSLA) Dec-24 340 puts yesterday at 12:01ET when underlying shares were trading at $343.37. Shares closed at $338.23, and the puts at $18.58 for a mark-to-market profit of 10%, or $211K, on the $2040K outlay.

