Tesla put buyer realizes 10% same-day gains

Notable profits for the buyer who lifted the $16.84 offer for 1,211 Tesla (TSLA) Dec-24 340 puts yesterday at 12:01ET when underlying shares were trading at $343.37. Shares closed at $338.23, and the puts at $18.58 for a mark-to-market profit of 10%, or $211K, on the $2040K outlay.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
