Markets
TSLA

Tesla Pushes Delaware High Court To Reinstate Musk's $56 Bln Compensation Package

October 15, 2025 — 05:39 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tesla (TSLA) urged the Delaware Supreme Court to reinstate CEO Elon Musk's $56 billion pay deal, arguing that shareholders had already approved it in one of the most informed votes in Delaware history.

The appeal follows a lower court's decision in January 2024 that voided the package, citing board bias and inadequate disclosure to investors.

Tesla's attorney Jeffrey Wall said reaffirming the shareholder vote would resolve the case, while opposing counsel argued it would set a precedent for endless litigation. The dispute's outcome could reshape Delaware's reputation as a corporate hub, especially as firms like Tesla and Dropbox move to Texas or Nevada over perceptions of judicial hostility toward executives.

Musk, who did not attend the hearing, could still receive tens of billions under a backup $25 billion replacement plan if the original award remains voided. Tesla has since proposed a new $1 trillion compensation plan, signaling faith in Musk's leadership as the company pivots toward robotics and autonomous driving. The court is also reviewing a $345 million legal fee tied to the case, with a ruling expected in the coming months.

Wednesday, TSLA closed at $435.15, up 1.38%, and currently trades after hours at $435.85, up 0.16% on the NasdaqGS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.