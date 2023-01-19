US Markets
Tesla pushes back delivery times of Model Y in Germany after price cuts

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

January 19, 2023 — 06:39 am EST

Written by Victoria Waldersee for Reuters ->

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The expected delivery of Tesla's TSLA.O basic Model Y to customers in Germany is now February-March, according to the carmaker's website, as opposed to January-March prior to a price cut of 17% last week.

The expected delivery of the Long Range and Performance vehicles, which saw smaller price cuts of 4% and 1% respectively, remains January-March, according to the website.

