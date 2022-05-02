Tesla proxy to take more than four months after fiscal year end

May 2 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O said on Monday its proxy statement for 2022 would be filed more than 120 days after the end of its fiscal year.

