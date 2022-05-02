US Markets
TSLA

Tesla proxy to take more than four months after fiscal year end

Contributor
Akash Sriram Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

Electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc said on Monday its proxy statement for 2022 would be filed more than 120 days after the end of its fiscal year.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/hoodieonveshti;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

