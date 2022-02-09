US Markets
Tesla production in Berlin to start mid-March at earliest-RBB

Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Production at Tesla's Berlin factory will not start until mid-March at the earliest, RBB reported on Wednesday.

Tesla is still awaiting final approval from local authorities to begin production.

RBB reported, without citing any sources, that authorities are currently still reviewing the factory's safety precautions.

A spokesperson for the state environment ministry said "we do not specify a concrete date," but "we are in the final phase of the approval process."

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has tweeted that he would visit the Berlin factory in mid-February.

A spokesperson for Tesla in Germany didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

